Now in its eighth year, the Tri-Valley Turkey urn 5K/10K Family Fun Run will again offer participants of all ages an opportunity for healthy exercise for a good cause on Thanksgiving Day morning at Pleasanton’s Ken Mercer Sports Park.
Organized by Pleasanton North Rotary (PNR), the Turkey Burn has become a tradition for many families and circles of friends, according to Michael Cherman, Turkey Burn organizing committee co-chair. More than 2000 area residents were inspired last year to run, walk or stroll in the 5K and 10k versions of the charity event.
The Turkey Burn’s creative race bibs are expected to be a highlight again, Cherman said. They are printed with the phrase “I am thankful for …” and serve as an invitation for participants to share their personalized messages of thanks during the festivities.
“As an indication of current support, more than 700 Tri-Valley residents had already registered online for as of Nov. 11 at www.trivalleyturkeyburn.org, The entry fee is $10 for adults (age 18 and older) and $5 for teens and pre-teens (ages 10-to-17). Children (nine and under) are free.
Park gates at 5800 Parkside Dr., Pleasanton, will open at 7:30 on Thanksgiving Day morning. Ample free parking will be available. After organized warmups, the 10K event will start 9 a.m. and the 5k race will follow shortly afterward. The start will lead to marked trails for adults, seniors, children, and infants in strollers. Dogs on leashes will be welcomed.
Pre-registered participants are encouraged to pick up their event packets at the Ken Mercer Sports Park (the second parking lot from the Hopyard Ave. entrance) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23. Registration and packet pickup will also be available in the staging area before the race. A map and other details are on the website.
Funds raised from the Turkey Burn – including contributions from Elation Real Estate and other generous sponsors - will support local Rotary youth services for the next year. All participants will receive Turkey Burn medallions at the finish line. Souvenir caps and T-shirts will be available for donations. Everyone is encouraged to bring non-perishable, non-expired food items to donate to Tri-Valley Haven Food Pantry for distribution to folks needing assistance during the holiday season.