Mike Grant, Dublin
Please look at David's record while being Dublin's Mayor.
He has guided Dublin for years and done a very good job. Now, if you listen to the watchdog from Dublin "Kerrie Chobot of Dublin," a Fremont school teacher and her Facebook group the Dublin Unites, you would think the world has come to an end. All Kerrie has done is cause this city to divide each other by spreading nothing but lies about Dave.
Dave has spent years showing the citizens of Dublin the sky is not falling like chicken little "Kerrie” tells all of the Dublin citizens.
Now who does Kerrie support? Vinnie Bacon, a guy who can't even file his paperwork on time with the FPPC. He says he does not take money from special interest groups, but only his family. I ask this very simple question - do you think that special interest money can't make it into his family members’ hands?
We would not know this, because Vinnie can't file his paperwork showing funds on time with the state.
Tri-Valley Vinnie was fined nine times for ETHIC violations. Yes, nine times! Vinnie holds the record for the most ethic violations per the state FPPC.