Anne Giannini, Livermore
Some cities may have haunted houses and buildings. We have something creepy right downtown for all to see.
The forlorn, abandoned Legacy development shrouded in rotting mesh and aging building materials is indeed a haunting example of what can happen when city officials past and present trick the people and treat themselves and their cronies to get what “they” want.
What a scary thought this could easily happen again with the proposed Eden development site just across the street. BOOOO.