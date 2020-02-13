Friend, either you're closing your eyes to a situation you do not wish to acknowledge, or you are not aware of the caliber of disaster indicated by the presence of a Measure P in your community. Well, ya got trouble, my friend, right here... I say, trouble right here in Liver City. Why sure I love my downtown, certainly mighty proud to say, I'm always mighty proud to say it. I consider that the hours I spend at the rodeo parade or the Bankhead are golden. Help you cultivate horse sense, and a cool head and a keen eye. Did ya ever take and try to find an iron-clad leave for yourself in Livermorium plaza? But just as I say it takes judgement, brains, and maturity to design a downtown park and hotel, I say that anyone can take and scratch a notion on a napkin. And I call that sloth, the first big step on a road to the depths of deg-ray-dation! An' the next thing ya know, you're payin' for signatures and passin' on half-truths to voters. Not makin' a great downtown designed by architects and engineers... But a sketch of an idea with no backing from city leaders! And that's trouble... Yes, you got lots and lots of trouble. Right here in Liver City. Trouble with a capital "T" and that rhymes with "P" and that stands for...
Please vote “Yes” on Measure P. Support our city planners, staff, and council to build a beautiful downtown soon. (Apologies to Meredith Willson)