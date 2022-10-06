Joanne Morrison, Livermore
The MAGA Republicans decided to “go local” in the midterm elections, as urged by Steve Bannon last year, including running candidates for school boards. That is happening in California right now.
“We recognized early that education is going to be a major motivating issue for many Californians this year,” said Ellie Hockenbury, spokesperson for the state GOP. “Having strong candidates in school board races could help our slate of candidates at every level.” (Mercury News, August 25, 2022) The party has been running their most tailored school board recruitment and training program ever, calling it their “Parent Revolt” program.
There are four Livermore candidates who have clearly aligned themselves with the Republican party, Deena Kaplanis, Alexandra Izarraraz, John Kupski and Kristina Mazaika. There is certainly nothing wrong with being a Republican and serving on the non-partisan school board, as long as a member does not allow partisan views to influence their decisions in the line of duty. But, we don’t know that about these candidates. No one has pressed them on this issue, and in the current political climate we need to know that information. We can, however, take clues from what they say publicly when not in a formal debate setting.
Of all the candidates, Kaplanis appears to be running the most well-funded campaign, with countless signs and banners of all sizes everywhere. This begs the questions: How is she funded, and how partisan is she? While she may deny political affinity with the MAGA party, her social media history tells a different story.
Kaplanis follows and likes several extreme, right-wing political website groups on her personal Facebook account. (She may scrub her pages after reading this, but we have screenshots.) One such group is Trump Truck Rally, an organizing website for an upcoming MAGA event in Pleasanton. One banner on that site reads, “SAVE OUR CHILDREN, SAVE AMERICA! Let’s Go Brandon.” The latter phrase is MAGA code-speak for “F_ _ _k Joe Biden.” The first phrase harkens to the dark Q-Anon conspiracy theory that Democrat officials murder children and drink their blood. (Yes, that’s really what they say!)
Other sites include “Donald Trump Is My President,” “Trump Unity Bridge,” “For America,” and “10H Outfitters,” a site “Proudly Serving … Tactical Gunfighter Communities.” After reviewing this telling history, I have to ask: Will the real Deena Kaplanis please stand up?
