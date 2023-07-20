Tom Evans, Dublin

After 5000 Dublin citizens signed a petition that rejected the City Council’s approval of Trumark’s original East Ranch plan in east Dublin, Trumark agreed to a better plan that met the objective municipal code requirement of 43 for-sale units offered at below-market-rate to families that could not otherwise afford to buy a home in Dublin. The essence of the original rejected deal was: Trumark was going to build only 18 affordable units instead of 43 units in exchange for two acres, which included grading and utilities. (The 2-acres would be given to Eden Housing to build an apartment building for lower income families including 22 units for developmentally disabled individuals. However, it is important to note that an alternate site could be found for Eden to build a similar project.)