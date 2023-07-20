After 5000 Dublin citizens signed a petition that rejected the City Council’s approval of Trumark’s original East Ranch plan in east Dublin, Trumark agreed to a better plan that met the objective municipal code requirement of 43 for-sale units offered at below-market-rate to families that could not otherwise afford to buy a home in Dublin. The essence of the original rejected deal was: Trumark was going to build only 18 affordable units instead of 43 units in exchange for two acres, which included grading and utilities. (The 2-acres would be given to Eden Housing to build an apartment building for lower income families including 22 units for developmentally disabled individuals. However, it is important to note that an alternate site could be found for Eden to build a similar project.)
Last April, after they got their new permit, Trumark asked the City Council if they could go back to the exact same deal that was rejected by citizens – AND THE COUNCIL AGREED – thus denying 25 future families an affordable home.
At the June 20 meeting, Trumark requested an extra tax be placed on the new homeowners to pay for streets, sewers and other utilities - items normally included in the price of the home, but Trumark argued that these things are expensive. The idea of a new tax levied on future citizens didn’t sit well with a couple of the councilmembers – and then the meeting took an odd turn. It appeared that the Council perhaps felt that Trumark was pressing too hard. The council then departed from the agenda and asked Trumark if it would be okay to have just a few more affordable units, say 22 instead of just 18. The Trumark representative did not know how to answer. The Council requested a break - an unusually long break, where councilmembers and staff talked amongst themselves and the Trumark rep called her boss to see if they could increase the number of affordable units. When the long break was over, the Trumark rep declared that there would be no extra affordable units. The council then agreed to move forward with the tax on future homeowners. Trumark is supposedly requesting approval of these changes regarding affordable housing and taxes on future residents. However, it is clear that they are in the driver’s seat and that the Dublin City Council is at their mercy.