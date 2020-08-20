Angela Willmes, Livermore
I recently saw mention in The Independent that one reason to support President Trump is because he signed a law – the Preventive Animal Cruelty and Tortures Act -- making animal cruelty a felony. While the law is good, it is limited in what is covered and only addresses 1% of actual animal cruelty. This one law is overshadowed by all the harm Trump has caused animals:
1. Scaled back 100-year-old protections for wild bird protections.
2. Expanded hunting on land previously deemed for wildlife protection.
3. Took away protections for coastal marine animals.
4. Signed resolution to allow dumping of coal and mining waste into waterways.
5. Awarded dozens of lion trophy permits to GOP donors.
6. Rolled back Endangered Species List protections (economic factors can “trump” putting a species on the list for one example).
7. Ended an Obama-era ban on hunters in Alaska using aircraft to track their prey and the killing of bear and wolf cubs in their dens.
8. Reversed the Obama ban on hunters bringing elephant “trophy” parts into the U.S.
9. Put bee killing pesticide sulfoxaflor back on the market
10. Trump chose Brian Klippenstein as a senior advisor to the USDA. Klippenstein was executive director of the anti-animal lobbying group Protect the Harvest. This group advocates for horse slaughter, puppy mills, factory farming, and ag-gag bills.
11. Trump chose Terry Branstad as ambassador to China. Branstad is a cheerleader for factory-farmed pigs and has successfully worked to assure more U.S. pigs for the Chinese market.
12. In 2018, Trump’s USDA rolled back an Obama-era animal welfare rule that provided for better treatment of farmed animals whose products are labeled “organic.” The rule allowed birds to move freely, stretch their wings, stand normally, and engage in natural behaviors.
13. Denies climate change and pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Accords. Climate change threatens to kill off entire species of plants and animals.
14. Reversed a ban on lead bullets, which kill not just the hunted animals but also kills animals who eat the remains.
15. Reversed a ban on using bait and dogs to hunt bears.
There are more and this does not include how he’s handled COVID-19. He should not be re-elected.