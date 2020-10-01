Ron Sadler, Livermore
America’s constitutional checks and balances are being pushed to the brink by a president who is consciously following Adolf Hitler’s extremist propaganda and policy template from the early 1930s. Here are seven comparisons between the early Hitler and Donald Trump.
Both found direct communication channels to their base. Hitler used the relatively new medium of radio; Trump uses Twitter. Trump’s Twitter account, like Hitler’s radio broadcasts, enables a charismatic leader to maintain a personal, unfiltered line of communication with an adoring political base.
Both unceasingly attacked objective truth. Trump, as did Hitler, maintain a relentless assault on the very idea of objective truth by delegitimizing the mainstream press. Hitler used the term Lügenpresse (“lying press”). Trump uses the term “fake news.”
Both of their attacks on truth included attacks on science. Both Trump and Hitler intensified their assault on truth by deriding scientific experts, especially academics who questioned Hitler’s views on race or Trump’s views on climate change and the pandemic. The goal is to disembowel the idea of objective truth, turning everything into grist for a populist jury subject to manipulation by a master puppeteer. In both their worlds, public opinion ultimately defines what is true and what is false, not scientific fact.
Both embraced extreme nationalism. Hitler’s appeals to his base invoked an extreme version of German nationalism by promising to restore Germany to its rightful place as a preeminent nation. Trump echoes Hitler’s appeal to nationalism with the slogan “Make America Great Again,” a paraphrase of Hitler’s promise to restore German greatness.
Both embraced mass detention and deportations. Hitler promised to make Germany free from Jews and Slavs. Trump promises to slow or stop the flow of non-white immigrants, substituting Muslims, Mexicans, and Central Americans for Jews and Slavs as scapegoats for the nation’s ills.
Both cemented their rule by enriching elites. Hitler’s version of fascism shifted power to the leaders of German industry. Trump has presided over a massive empowerment and enrichment of corporate America. Under Trump, large corporations have received huge economic windfalls and freedom from regulations that were designed to protect consumers and the environment.
Both rejected international norms. Hitler’s foreign policy rejected international cooperation in favor of military and economic coercion. Like Hitler, Trump is deeply hostile to multinational cooperation as evident by the withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, and the alienation of our allies.