Patrick Weidhaas, Dublin
I am in complete agreement with the joint opinion of the civilized world: Vladimir Putin is a terrorist, a mass murderer, a war criminal.
I also shake my head, puzzled why so many Russian citizens believe Putin and his propaganda.
Then my thoughts turn to our own country, the USA, and I cannot help but draw unpleasant parallels.
I am convinced, Trump and Putin are two of a kind; have the same mentality. They show off, live in billion-dollar palaces, they crave power, they want to rule forever; they love mass rallies full of lies, they are heartless, brutal egomaniacs, have no compassion for human lives, they are lying despots. They do not even shy away from considering weapons of mass destruction in order to achieve their cruel goals. OK, Trump did not start a war -- yet! But let's not forget how the generals worried about keeping access to nuclear codes away from Trump. They knew how dangerous that man is!
We do not understand why so many Russians believe Putin's propaganda -- I do not understand why so many Americans believe Trump's propaganda. Trump, if re-elected, would find it quite easy to march into a sovereign country to get its oil or whatever. He would be cheered by his MAGA fan club -- probably 40% of Americans or more.
As a former mathematician I can only formulate my assessment of Trump and Putin in one succinct equation: Trump = Putin.