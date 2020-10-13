John Lawrence, Livermore
President Trump’s claim to have accomplished more than any other president is absolutely true.
His record-setting achievements are numerous. For example, he has far exceeded any president, and perhaps the total of all of them, in the number of lies and false accusations told to the American people, including what he tells followers he has accomplished.
He has played more golf than even any two-term presidents. No Washington official has racked up more time in a tanning bed, as evident by his unique coloring. He has managed to hide more from the American public than Houdini. This includes failing school grades, tax returns, hush payments to porn stars, who’s really paying for the wall, colossal business failures and his mythical health care plan.
Trump has hired and fired more cabinet members, has the largest number of advisors earning felony convictions, and is the only one to ever side with unfriendly governments against our own intelligence and military experts.
He actively praises adversarial dictators while willfully alienating long-time allies like no other has. He is the only president to criticize and mock our military leaders, POWs, fallen heroes and their families.
This president’s list of accomplishments and presidential firsts grows on a daily basis things like creating historic national debt through tax cuts to the super wealthy, record unemployment, supporting racist supremacy groups, separating and incarcerating immigrant children from their families, calling the free press the ‘enemy of the people,’ ignoring scientific data and advice in favor of his imagination and political interests, rejecting our fundamental principle of peaceful transition of power, owing a massive personal debt to foreign lenders and using federal law enforcement to attack peaceful protesters for a QAnon like photo opportunity of him holding a bible upside down.
Yes, Trump has accomplished many things never before seen or even thought possible from a president of the United States. Let’s hope more Trumpers comprehend the damage he is doing to our country and they join the Republican’s Lincoln Project that rallies conservatives to truly ‘Make America Great Again’ by doing what Covid19 was unable to do, keep a very sick and contagious man out of the oval office.