Jan Brovont, Livermore
In 2018, President Trump signed the groundbreaking First Step Act, a criminal justice bill that makes our justice system fairer.
The First Step Act addressed inequities in sentencing that disproportionately harmed Black Americans, including mandatory minimums that created unfair outcomes. Over 90% of those who benefitted from retroactive sentencing reductions were Black Americans. The act also provides rehabilitative programs to help inmates successfully rejoin society and not return to crime.
In 2019, Trump received the Bipartisan Justice Award from the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center, a non-profit organization founded by 20 Black Republicans and 20 Black Democrats for his accomplishments in criminal justice reform.
Trump also increased funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities by more than 14%. He signed legislation forgiving Hurricane Katrina debt that threatened HBCUs. He made HBCUs a priority by creating the position of executive director of the White House Initiative on HBCUs.
Prior to the pandemic, under the Trump administration the U.S. poverty rate fell to a 17-year low of 11.8% as a result of a jobs-rich environment. Poverty rates for African Americans and Hispanic Americans reached their lowest levels since the U.S. began collecting such data. Consumer and small-business confidence were also at all-time highs, and more Americans were employed than ever before.
Trump signed a bill that creates five national monuments, expands several national parks, adds 1.3 million acres of wilderness, and permanently reauthorizes the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Trump's Department of Agriculture also committed $124 million to rebuild rural water infrastructure.
Trump appointed five openly gay ambassadors and ordered Rich Grenell, his openly gay ambassador to Germany, to lead a global initiative to decriminalize homosexuality across the globe.