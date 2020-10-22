Cheryl and John Lawrence
Trump is spending a lot of effort to build his wall, at great cost to the American people.
It is not the wall you might be thinking about.
It is a wall that divides his followers from other Americans, separating those that don’t hold a president accountable for their actions from those that do. It separates people willing to sacrifice democracy for political power from people who won’t. It divides those who believe in our constitutional concept that ‘all men are created equal’ from the ones who don’t.
This invisible wall puts people who have faith in science and facts on one side and people who choose not to on the other.
Who knows, if we get another four years of his egotistical and irrational anti-science rhetoric, he will have the Trumpers believing the sun rotates around him, the earth is actually flat, and orange is a natural skin color.