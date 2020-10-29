Dwight LeVan, Livermore
Did you see it?
Over 1,000 Americans voicing and displaying their support for Donald J. Trump 600 to 800 vehicles. 1,200 people came out Saturday to voice their support.
It's Monday morning, and the pride still abounds. Let us see if the Independent removes their biased coverage of Republicans and Trump and highlight a peaceful protest of support for America's President. I wonder.
A few weeks ago, the Independent showcased its bias when an article appeared showcasing Swallwell and (his) opposition, Alison Hayden. The article highlighted his rise to power by going back to 2012 and didn't mention anything about how he wasted taxpayer money in a sham impeachment. How he said he had evidence and had none and never mentioned to the reader. It's about the party first before Americans.
The paper never said how he was the first to be rejected by Democrats as he ran for his failed presidential nomination. Over 80% of the article was Swallwell ,and what was said about Hayden was on gun control. Swallwell wasn't worthy of a presidential nomination, and he's not worthy now.
Vote to replace Swallell. Vote for Alison Hayden.
The overwhelming response to the Tri Valley Trump Truck Rally was supportive in nature. Lots of thumbs up and horn blaring in support. A caravan that takes between two to three hours to pass through downtown Livermore is certainly newsworthy. My guess is the Independent doesn't mention it. If I am wrong, there is still hope for the media in this country. If it's not covered, shame on the media.
The Rally for Trump was a success, and the next four years when he's reelected will be equally successful.
Vote for Trump. MAGA 2020.