Livermore’s City Council will not admit it made a mistake with the way it arrived at its downtown plan. To save face, it energizes its base to focus on accusing the opposition personally in order to distract from the plan itself.
Council did not respect the wishes of the public which were: parking first, housing last, and the hotel on the west side of Livermore Avenue. When this provoked public referenda and an initiative, Council focused blame away from itself onto the opposition, particularly individuals, particularly women. Sound familiar?
When the hotelier nixed the underground parking for the hotel next to the Bankhead, Council should have reconsidered the whole situation right away. The possibility for underground parking had saved that hotel from dismissal two years ago in the middle of the Public Outreach Process. Having a hotel squeezed next to the Bankhead without onsite parking for itself is just foolish.
Taking the kids to the movies? Better park in the future L Street garage acres away, because hotel valet parking will crowd the old garage. (The currently circulating referendum will stop this madness.)
To make sure that the Council’s plan survives anyway, lest another one “win,” the mayor even resurrected the ancient plan for a larger theater as motive for the Initiative’s Central Park Plan when he knows full well that a larger theater has nothing to do with it. The emperor has no clothes on this one but his base believes it anyway. Sound familiar?
“I like the Council’s plan” is touted by some individuals who then are surprised when they learn the particulars. One Council plan supporter most confidently announced that the 130 units of affordable housing, taking up much of the old Lucky site, “is never going to happen.” The Development Agreement for that section will probably be approved next week!
Sadly, newbies to city politics from a younger generation are learning that to be accepted by the “in” crowd here they have to: support the Council’s plan no matter what; call opposing persons liars; harass petition gatherers; repeat untruths about a larger theater; use social media in a particularly vicious way; and disrespect the taxpayers because it’s only the folks in the downtown bubble who matter.
Council is cutting off Livermore’s nose to save its own face.