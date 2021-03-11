Patrick Weidhaas, Dublin
While sanity is returning to America, Trump and his followers yearn passionately for an America that will eventually take us back to the days of Jim Crow.
I, for one, yearn for an America that takes us back to the days before Trump entered politics.
I yearn for the days when we had trust in elections. That trust was stolen in 2016, when a presidential candidate, for the first time in American history, declared that unless he wins, the system is rigged. We all know to what measures Trump and his buddies resorted when he lost in 2020.
I yearn for the days when America believed and excelled in science. The rest of the world admired us and was envious of our accomplishments. I was proud to be an American!
Above all, I yearn for the days when truth and facts – “reality” – were respected. The days when we were an enlightened country that had risen above medieval superstition and above cult-like conspiracy theories. I yearn for the days when this country marginalized racist and militant elements, the days when America tried to live up to its ideals of equal rights and equal justice for all.
Instead, Trump has left a shameful legacy: “the big lie” that the election was stolen from him – a lie that did not convince a single court – and he tried many! He has stolen American's trust in the election process.
Trump has openly supported white supremacists and militants who attacked our seat of government. He has made science take a back seat, questioning climate change and opposing and ridiculing medical measures to protect against the COVID-19 virus – the last with deadly consequences.
Truth and facts mean nothing to Trump. He rather fuels insane and dangerous conspiracy theories like QAnon. Thanks to Trump, the QAnon cultists think of themselves as the “true patriots.” Cultists have even infiltrated the halls of Congress!
Fortunately, I can be proud of my Congressman Eric Swalwell, who has actively fought against Trump and his continued attempts to turn America into a fascist bastion. I am dismayed by readers who are downplaying the insurrection of Jan. 6, while attacking Swalwell for absolutely nothing.
Rep. Swalwell is helping his constituents – indeed, all Americans – tremendously by undoing the harmful legacy of Donald Trump.