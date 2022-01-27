Alan Marling, Livermore
This week marks the 100th anniversary of the construction of the Bank of Italy, the building on the corner of First and North Livermore, now the office of the Independent. On this occasion, I couldn’t help but compare the past and current owners. “Throughout California, A. P. Giannini took extraordinary actions to support the disadvantaged,” said Joan Seppala, whose special-interest group is currently blocking affordable housing. Whereas A. P. Giannini supported Livermore businesses with handshake loans, Joan Seppala is campaigning against necessary infrastructure for a hotel, which is needed for local vineyards and approved of by the majority of Livermore residents and the chamber of commerce.
The lawsuits her special-interest groups inflict on this community are spurious attempts to veto our democratically elected officials with money. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled in September her special-interest group must post a $500,000 bond because their lawsuit against Eden Housing is in bad faith or merely “for the purpose of delaying or thwarting low-income housing.”
If Joan Seppala and those who support her campaigns wish to be remembered with a fraction of the goodwill we have for A. P. Giannini, they would do well to reassess the needs of the twenty-first century and trust Livermore voters to know what’s best for themselves.