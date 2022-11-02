James Caselli, Livermore
Let me state an actual event that highlights my distrust of Marchand. When Proposition P was on the ballot, I was having a discussion of the pros and cons with others on Nextdoor.com. Marchand was strongly in favor of it, and he entered the discussion. Many of his points were rebutted, but then he stated that if the proposition was not passed, the issue could not be reconsidered at a later date if circumstances surrounding the downtown plan changed. With that, I let the issue drop, as I had no reason to doubt him. After the proposition passed, my curiosity got the best of me, and I looked up the actual wording of the proposition. It did state that the issue could not be reconsidered, as Marchand said. But the sentence continued to say that it could not be reconsidered in its current form! Marchand directly misled, not by lying but by presenting a half-truth. I fault myself for not reading the proposition beforehand, but it doesn’t change my contempt for someone who uses word-smithing in this manner to misdirect his fellow citizens. I wish I could trust him, but I just can’t. He has demonstrated repeatedly that he supports what HE wants (or his development donors), not necessarily what the citizens of Livermore want. Mony Nop has my vote, in the hope that he will be much more honest and trustworthy.