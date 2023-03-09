Glenn White, Dublin

I found Jan Brovont quoting John Adams: “Liberty cannot be preserved without a general knowledge among people” (Independent Letters 3/2/2023) timed perfectly with Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch’s testimony under oath in the Dominion lawsuit where Murdoch acknowledged that Fox and its prime-time anchors endorsed the Trump lie that the election was stolen because Fox felt it would lose viewers and, therefore, money if Fox presented the truth. The Fox viewers, according to Murdoch, who made his millions knowing what conservatives want to hear, would leave Fox for other right-wing media endorsing the Trump/Putin propaganda lie that American elections are rigged. Tucker Carlson was so afraid of the truth being told that he wanted to fire Fox reporter Jaqui Heinrich for pointing out that top election officials had said there was no evidence of any voting systems deleting, losing, or changing votes in the election.