On July 29, I submitted a letter to the editor in which I stated that Joan Seppala lied to a Senior Executive at the Marriot. On the evening of July 31, I was informed that the letter would not be printed as it was not factual. I will be the first to recognize that I was mistaken. It was not a Senior Executive that Ms. Seppala spoke to, but a separate hotel developer. I re-wrote my letter to reflect this and found that it was printed in the August 8 edition, and followed by an extensive editor’s note. This editor’s note claimed: “During Ms. Seppala’s extended conversations with a separate developer, he clearly understood then, and continues to understand now, that the city plans to move forward with Presidio’s east side hotel.”
Looking back to a statement from Adam Van de Water, the Director of Innovation and Economic Development, we find that this was not the case. During the City Council meeting on July 22, Mr. Van de Water states, “[this separate hotel developer] was under the impression that we did not have a viable option and that he would be asked to come in to provide that viable option.” Essentially, this hotel developer did not know that the city planned to move forward with Presidio in developing the wine country hotel at the Bankhead. Mr. Van de Water was connected to him by Ms. Seppala. All of this information public record and the video is available on Unify Livermore’s Facebook page.
I was mistaken, and my letter was not printed due to a technicality. I thought that this person Mr. Van de Water and Ms. Seppala spoke to was a Senior Executive at the Marriot. Turns out, he was a separate hotel developer. This developer did not “clearly understand then” that the City planned to move forward with Presidio. This misinformation eventually made its way to a Senior Executive from Marriot (this is why I was previously mistaken). In the same City Council meeting Mr. Rakesh, the Presidio hotelier, states, “I received a call from a Senior Executive from Marriot…who informed me that he had been told that we [Presidio] were no longer interested in Livermore.”
This newspaper has an obligation to the truth. My words were held to a level of scrutiny that I can only hope applies to everything published in The Independent. The discrepancy between what was written in the editor's note, and what was stated during the July 22 City Council meeting would indicate that this is not the case.
The editor’s response to my letter prompted me to look into the issue a little further. Through the use of a public-records request, I was able to obtain emails from Ms. Seppala and Adam Van de Water. These emails mostly consisted of a back and forth conversation in which Ms. Seppala obtains a quotation from Mr. Van de Water to be published in the article titled “Can Westside Downtown Hotel Developer Be Found if City of Livermore Interested?”
Here is Mr. Van de Water’s original quote: “I had a wide-ranging, hour long conversation with the president of one of the largest hotel development companies in the United States. His company owns and operates several similar hotels in California which he referenced to affirm the market for a downtown Livermore hotel that could serve wine country, business and downtown visitors. However, he was unaware of the public process to date, including the City’s approval of a Disposition and Development Agreement with Presidio Companies last September, ultimately concluding that [these were Mont’s exact words] 'the last thing we want to do is to interfere with someone else’s hard work.'"
Did you catch that? The hotel developer was unaware of the City’s approval of a DDA with Presidio. So, the assertion that "he clearly understood then, and continues to understand now, that the city plans to move forward with Presidio’s east side hotel” is not factual.
After 12 emails the quote was changed to what was printed in The Independent: “I had a wide-ranging, hour long conversation with the president of a hotel development company, one of the largest in the United States. His company owns and operates many boutique hotels in California, which he referenced to affirm the market for a downtown Livermore hotel that could serve wine country, business and downtown visitors.”
Why spend so much time and energy on one quote for one article? What you read and how you interpret it matters. The changes made to Mr. Van de Water's statements clearly show that this newspaper is attempting to portray the hotel issue in a certain light. The article would make it seem that a well-qualified developer is ready to create a west side hotel. Mr. Van de Water's original statements indicate otherwise. The citizens of Livermore deserve to know what happens behind closed doors. They deserve to know why a newspaper owner cares so much about the downtown plan. Why a group is willing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to sway local politics.
What does all this mean for you as a voter and resident of Livermore? First and foremost, read, read, read. Before signing any petitions, initiative or referendums, know what the impact will be on the city and on you as a taxpayer. From my understanding the current referendum would change zoning laws regarding the hotel and have very little to do with parking or a park. Read everything with a grain of salt. Joan Seppala, the owner of this newspaper, is willing to go to great lengths to ensure her desires are met.
Editor’s Note:
If the City persists in developing an Eastside Hotel with Presidio Companies, it is true that no new developer will be available. However, one of the largest hotel developing companies in the United States has told a number of citizens that he is interested in the Livermore market and a downtown site on the condition that the City moves to a west side location, and that Presidio withdraws. That is the whole truth. Supporters of the Eastside Hotel are telling a half-truth in claiming that no Westside Hotel developer can be found.
Ms. Seppala did not mislead the national hotel developer into thinking that Presidio had dropped out.