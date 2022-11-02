Susan Putnam, Livermore
John Marchand’s political experience has given him too much power in Livermore for too long. He has shown resistance to incorporating voter opinions into critical city projects. He vocalizes disdain for constituents who present alternative solutions to his ideas. He has a pattern of supporting developers and special interests, such as Legacy Partners, Attitude Aviation, Eden Housing, and Garaventa Hill. We currently have city leadership that does not listen to or respect its constituents. John Marchand wants to continue this dysfunction into a third term as mayor. It’s time for a change! Vote Mony Nop for Mayor, and Carol Wahrer, and Ben Barrientos for City Council.