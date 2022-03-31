Rich Buckley, Livermore
The US is on the wrong side of the conflict in Ukraine. White Hats in the US military and Putin are fighting the same enemy, the ancient Khazarian-Mafia [KM] of Ukraine.
I flew 120 combat missions as a US Marine F4B pilot stationed in Vietnam in 1965-66, even I was controlled by the [KM] at one point. We put on our patriot hat, pick a weapon and go fight it out … exactly what the [KM] plans. It’s easy money and we are stupid.
But that narrative is changing, and the rug is being pulled out from under the [KM's] scaly feet by the US Military White Hats and self-organizing collective alliances.
Next the [KM] will start using chemical weapons in Ukraine and blame it on the Russians … thanks to neocon Victoria Nuland suggesting the idea to controlled puppet President Zelenskyy in Congressional hearings.
How corrupt is the [KM]? They are the epicenter of evil on Earth. They are the worst of the worst of the 1930s Nazis. Don't look too closely that there are headquarters in Ukraine of every big Pharma company in the criminal enterprise of slow killing a swath of the global population with the jab. They own and control the privately owned Federal Reserve Bank and its failing inflationary debt-currency criminal enterprise since 1913. They own and control all mainstream media companies. They have captured the US Congress. They function and maintain control of us by Murder, Blackmail, and Bribery (usually in reverse order). They traffic humans including children; they operate numerous underground child traffic and terror centers globally; ever hear of adrenochrome? Get your head around the evidence. Scott Ritter was right! Remember how lame and unpatriotic Scott was made to appear as a UN Weapons Inspector? When they can do that to a person of integrity, starting WW3 is just old hat for them.
So how does one keep the Christ love energy flowing in one’s life? That’s your problem. If you don’t deal with it, you will pay a price often in many ways. Finding compassion for the plight of your worst enemy can be a start. What many discover is the universe mirrors back exactly what you project into it. Run your life off fear and die afraid. Run your life off some concept of compassion, love and harmony, and magic takes over your perspectives. A new world opens before you.