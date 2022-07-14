Julio Diaz, Chair, Livermore Laboratory Retirees Association
Bill Bish, Vice chair
Jeff Garberson, Representative
The many University of California retirees among your readership should be aware that when a retiree dies, it can take many months for UC to transfer benefits, like pension and health plans, to the retiree's next of kin, usually a spouse.
These are benefits that the bereaved are entitled to under UC's retirement program. The delays are administrative, and in time, the benefits do become available. But the interim can be slow and frustrating for someone who has just lost a loved one and has trouble navigating the UC system. It can also be financially devastating if the next of kin has no other source of income.
We are board members of the Livermore Laboratory Retirees Association, and most of our members are UC retirees. The widows of several deceased members have experienced months without the benefits due to them because of processing delays. One is now seven months and still waiting. Through our newsletter, we have advised members to make sure next of kin can cover costs for at least six months in case an unexpected tragedy occurs. We are writing this letter to pass on the same advice to the many UC retirees outside our organization. We're sure the problem will eventually be fixed, but in the meantime, it would be prudent for all UC retirees to make sure next of kin have resources to cover their needs for six months or more.