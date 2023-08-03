The goal of the Livermore City Council to break open our Urban Growth Boundary may seem like a new thing. They are actually on step 5 of a multi-step process to punch a hole through our eastern greenbelt, and it started years ago. Here’s the plan.
Step 1: Start with a Council that ignores residents and generally favors development interests. Step 2: Council installs like-minded sycophants to the General Plan Advisory Committee. Step 3: Committee recommends expanding the UGB. Step 4: (in April) Council rubber-stamps the recommendation. Step 5: (last week) Spend $308,000 on a “study”.
From here we will get to Step 6: The “study” will recommend breaking the UGB. Step 7: Elected officials, City Staff and profit seeking private companies undertake a publicity campaign to convince locals how great it will be to eliminate open space. Nonsense arguments will be made - like how we need to destroy our greenbelt in order to create a greenbelt, and so on. Step 8: Council drafts a ballot measure, more deceptive publicity. Step 9: You vote on it.
If the tricks work and it passes, we take another “step” toward looking like Los Angeles. Hopefully the measure will fail, and the same lesson we taught Weyerhaeuser in 2004 will be remembered for at least another 20 years.