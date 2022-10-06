Rich Buckley, Livermore
NOT THE PROPHECY EXPECTED?
The U.S. is constantly being bombarded with POTUS-B propaganda in turn driven by his DC Neocon masters with their propaganda that we must fear Putin, because he invaded Ukraine and is out to control the world. But Dr. Turley makes the relevant observation (I paraphrase) … if Putin is a maniacal tyrant out to concur the world, why did he spend the last 30 years building 40,000 Russian Orthodox Churches from the base of just 2,000 Orthodox Churches in Russia just 30 years ago?
Much of the world sees the corrupt Vatican Bank — Roman Catholic branch of Catholicism as the deep state’s banker collecting and distributing our tax money through its U.S. incorporated banking arm in cahoots with secret society Freemasonry, Jesuits and the ancient Khazarian-Mafia of Ukraine —the very same criminal enterprise our grandfathers fought in WWII.
IT WAS PROPHESIZED
The great challenge to all humanity is the awakening occurring right now. DC Neocons, want to or not, are part of a key aspect of the awakening. They are the darkness. After all, Russia on the other hand (our neocon-designated enemy which POTUS-B denounces foolishly every day at the direction of the criminal and stupid neocons POTUS-B serves) seems to be leading the way to new understanding; the Orthodox brings the light.
RUSSIA’S SPIRITUAL ROLE
The 8-minute mark on conservative Dr. Steve Turley’s video, https://youtu.be/H8XiG4ILzic, marks an important 9-27-2022 temporal marker of the western worlds’ prophetic awakening brought to light through Russia and The Orthodox Catholic Church.
IT DOESN’T MAKE PUTIN A SAINT
It seems to be a global spiritual awakening through which Russian Orthodoxy is breaking through to reach the mass’s spiritual understanding: The Prophecy that Russia will bring spiritual salvation to the western world (I paraphrase).
I sensed this energy building* and believed this would happen since the start of the conflict and for the past eight years. I just did not understand how and when it would happen. Dr. Turley’s video is for that reason significant.
FOOTNOTE
* “Energy building:”
Russia was refused entry to NATO in 1949 by the U.S. and UK.
Russia has been lied to ever since 1949 by NATO (financed mostly by the U.S. under influence warned by Presidents Eisenhower and Kennedy).
Seek truth. Ukraine Azof Battalion is the ideological home of the old WWII Nazis which will be stopped.
The importance of being ethical: https://youtu.be/DcA5TotAkhs.