Mark Palajac, Livermore
Four years ago, my wife, Jan Palajac, went to Oakland and paid $500 so she could run for public office. The position was a seat on the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District Board of Directors. She was surprised on election day and has been devoted to the position since then.
She had a great background for the job, having spent 17 years as a landscape architect dealing with parks and trails for the City of San Jose. The architect and project management skills she developed have been useful as board member and working with LARPD staff these last four years. This year, as chair of the LARPD board of directors, she has been in almost daily contact with the staff to help navigate the impact of the COVID-19 shutdown.
It has been challenging to comply with changing Alameda County guidelines, curtailing many in-person activities and keeping trails and parks open as much as regulations allow. Directors have also had to deal with the financial instability brought on by reduced fees for services no longer provided. That means lost jobs at LARPD.
This has been a challenging year for all of us and what LARPD has been able to do in keeping parks and trails accessible has been very helpful to our physical and mental health. I’m writing because one thing Jan does not excel at is self-promotion. Those who know and work with her appreciate her focus, drive, and ability to work with others and listen to their needs. But how will everybody else know if I don’t tell them? By the way, she’ll be reading this for the first time when it shows up in our mailbox. I may be in trouble, but she’s worth it. Yes, I’m biased, and I know it.