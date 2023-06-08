Now is the time to stand up and speak out. Why is public input being ignored by the Livermore airport staff? The airport staff received 120 emails between March 23rd and April 24th. None of the 120 emails were printed in the packet for the meeting that was held June 5th. Why the rush to get this Leasing and Development Policy before the City Council on June 26th without sufficient public input?
The continued use of leaded aviation fuel at the airport directly conflicts and is inconsistent with section 1.2 Goal, Objectives, and Development Priorities, which states the policy must include “features to minimize adverse impacts on the environment.” The policy does not address significant new information concerning the use of leaded aviation fuel near schools. ( 2021 studies Santa Clara County and Kaiser Permanente) This could directly impact schools in Livermore ---El Rancho Elementary and New Horizons preschool, and Pleasanton Schools in the Fairview Area. Further, the policy does not address new research about monitoring PFAS at airports as required under section 3.4 Manmade and Natural Hazards. The noise impacts from quieter, newer jets---are not consistent with the General Plan noise limits for the cities of Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton and the Alameda County General Plan. An Airport Development Policy cannot be inconsistent with General Plan Noise Elements.
All of the above concerns require the City to complete a draft EIR for the proposed development policy, not the 40-page airport staff report.
Further, the policy should include the following 2010 Airport Operational and Development Policies Resolution provisions:
a. “a city-initiated RFP should only happen when there is demand and tangible evidence to document a need to fill available land.”
b.” The City Manager, Public Works Director and Airport Manager shall take no action to solicit or encourage development of a large scale, stand-alone air cargo operator at the Livermore Airport.”
c “ The City does not intend to extend the existing runways.”
d.” The City will aggressively foster the reduction of aircraft noise by all means available, especially during night hours.”
e.” With other Tri-Valley Cities, the City of Livermore will conduct periodic noise monitoring activities and report these activities to local elected Boards at least once a year.”
Have concerns? Join us at the June 26th Livermore City Council meeting. Our health and safety could be at risk.