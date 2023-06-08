Donna Cabanne, Livermore

Now is the time to stand up and speak out. Why is public input being ignored by the Livermore airport staff? The airport staff received 120 emails between March 23rd and April 24th. None of the 120 emails were printed in the packet for the meeting that was held June 5th. Why the rush to get this Leasing and Development Policy before the City Council on June 26th without sufficient public input?