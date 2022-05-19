Susan Putnam, Livermore
The City Council and Mayor are sidestepping the Downtown Plan and their commitment to Livermore residents for underground parking at the new hotel site. Valuable land in our scenic downtown is set to be paved over for hotel valet parking. The Presidio Builders were given an opportunity to purchase the hotel land at an extremely reasonable price ($72,000) with the agreement to build underground parking. Why are the Mayor and Council allowing the opportunity for Presidio to renege on the business commitment for underground parking? They seem prepared to flip on the plan to suit their liking and to create convenience for Presidio, but not for the future vision of Downtown Livermore. Most city hotels have underground parking, as generally expected by hotel guests. It's simply normal. Why should we be expected to reap less from our hotel agreement to benefit Presidio's balance sheet?