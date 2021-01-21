Greg Scott, Livermore
As some of you and many others are, I am trying to understand SARS-CoV-2.
I apologize for mistakenly using the term ‘transmissivity’ in my last letter on SARS-CoV-2 in The Independent. ‘Transmissivity’ is more appropriate with electromagnetic radiation and has little to do with viruses. I should have written ‘transmission’ or ‘transmissibility’ instead: a stupid error by me.
Given this contrition, since that letter, I have learned something else from reading about what some virologists are saying - the term ‘variant’ is a misnomer, and it is therefore meaningless in regard to viruses. ‘Variant’ to what? A norm? There is no ‘norm’ with viruses. I will now replace ‘variant’ with the monikers ‘mutant(s)’ or ‘mutant lineage(s).’
A mutation is a deletion, substitution, or insertion of an amino acid in a protein from alteration in a replicating organism's genome or its epigenetics. Epigenetic changes are those genetic changes outside of the genome. I have yet to read about any insertion mutation(s) in regard to SARS-CoV-2. Mutations are thought of as being random. There is no credible, rational thinking or evidence that replicating organisms have ‘foresight’ or are crafted by ‘intelligent design’ via mutations.
A mutant contains one or more mutations. Unlike mutations, a mutant is thought of as being determined by evolution theory concepts like ‘natural selection’ or ‘selection pressure(s).’ There is something incomplete here, which is not to discount these ideas; however, there must be an additional 'force' or additional 'forces' creating mutants. Natural selection is based on resource limitation(s). Someone, please tell me the resource limitation(s) in around 7.8 billion potential human hosts. There has to be another factor or other parameters involved. One hypothesis is a ‘natural reward’ proposed by Dr. Gilbert of the University of Texas Austin.
We are now getting consistent mutants globally with SARS-CoV-2 which is thought of as being ‘slow’ on mutations for an RNA (Ribo Nucleic Acid) virus because of its possession of a biomolecular ‘proofreader.’ The mutants being created are in part resulting from a high and an increasing transmission rate and the enormous amount of infected population. Disconcertingly, this is allowing new mutants from purely a statistical standpoint.
I beg you all to be more vigilant in wearing masks, social distancing and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly. Please get vaccinated if you are able. Tragically SARS-CoV-2 in not progressing from pandemic to endemic soon enough.