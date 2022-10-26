Alan Marling, Livermore

I can only hope The Independent is the worst newspaper in California because I hate to think of another town subjected to even more bias. The October 13th article “Who’s Funding the Candidates” falsely claimed local nonprofits donated to Marchand for Mayor, jeopardizing the 501(c3) status of the charities. The article then highlighted real top donors to Marchand, Branning, and Chiong. However, when it came to Nop, Wahrer, and Barrientos, the data ignored the largest contributors from PACs. This was done to hide the fact these latter candidates are supported by an out-of-town billionaire, Jean King, and Joan Seppala, who owns The Independent.