I can only hope The Independent is the worst newspaper in California because I hate to think of another town subjected to even more bias. The October 13th article “Who’s Funding the Candidates” falsely claimed local nonprofits donated to Marchand for Mayor, jeopardizing the 501(c3) status of the charities. The article then highlighted real top donors to Marchand, Branning, and Chiong. However, when it came to Nop, Wahrer, and Barrientos, the data ignored the largest contributors from PACs. This was done to hide the fact these latter candidates are supported by an out-of-town billionaire, Jean King, and Joan Seppala, who owns The Independent.
Plutocrats King and Seppala fund over 90% of many local PACs, such as Take Back Livermore. The Independent refers to those organizations as “grassroots,” which is the opposite of true. The greatest lie I have seen Seppala print was a front-page article from April 2021 titled “Save Livermore Downtown Presents Findings for Eden Housing Downtown Alternative.” It validated the deceptive talking points of another special-interest group, again funded by Seppala. The “Downtown Alternative” was smoke and mirrors, to trick residents into opposing affordable housing during a housing crisis. Of course, full-page ads of Seppala’s groups in her newspaper are paid for by her and also push her agenda.
Truth no longer seems to be a priority of this paper, only power. The Independent is not independent of the owner’s politics, and Joan Seppala uses it as a weekly propaganda leaflet, mailed to residents whether they ask for it or not. Most damning for a newspaper, regular readers are more likely to be misinformed about critical local news, unless they restrict their attention to the sports section.
Editor’s Note: The article pertaining to the campaign contributions of Livermore candidates has been corrected online and can be found on the front page of this week’s paper.