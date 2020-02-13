At a time when politics are polarized in our nation, I am deeply disappointed to find divisiveness in the City of Livermore as we approach an issue of our own on March 3. I want to urge our voters to cast their ballots to unify Livermore by voting “Yes” on Measure P. Our City Council has worked for 20 years on a creative and workable City Plan. Now as we are finally ready to start the project, it is being challenged by individuals who oppose the measure. “Yes” on Measure P will implement a plan with an attractive hotel on Livermore Avenue, welcoming visitors into our town and wine country. It is a community effort that has already invited and heard the voices of the people and has gained support from the business community. It is a well thought out compromise that will be beautiful and practical. We elected the mayor and council members to lead our city. Now we need to continue their good work by voting “Yes” on Measure P.
Amador won 45 to 43 playing against Granada High. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
