Deborah McQueen, Livermore
Livermore once had a vision for their downtown development. They designed a plan prioritizing 1) ample parking for everyone, 2) community character, including low rooftops, and 3) open, green space. This plan functioned as the DNA for future construction and installation choices. Unfortunately, as a result of Marchand's credo of "Build-Baby-Build," ensuing regulations corrupted the original DNA of Livermore's downtown plan. The resulting mutation is an Orwellian landscape of lifeless cement installations, and towering rooftops resembling a kitschy, frowzy dystopia of 'anything goes.' In the movie Apocalypse Now, an insane Colonel seeking validation from his Captain asks, "Are my methods unsound?" The captain replies, "I don't see any method at all, sir." Similarly, neither do the citizens of Livermore observe any 'method' in downtown planning, and Marchand, a 15-year Livermore career politician, is primarily responsible.
The first mutation is the Legacy Building, which destroys Livermore's height lines and community character and negatively affects street parking. The second mutation is Livermorium Plaza, with its stumpy cement benches impotent to bring comfort to the backs of pregnant mothers, senior citizens, or tired construction workers. A Kugel "bacteria" Ball sits on the ground sans-piedestal testifying to the city’s indifference to both safety and beauty. It entices children to touch the watery surface, which could possibly lead to the spreading of viruses. Norovirus can live up to three days on micro-plastics in drinking water. Disney World placed barriers around their Kugel Ball, and Disneyland uses specialized chemicals to kill off bacteria at their installation. The third mutation is the pending Eden Housing - yet another stack-and-pack with penitentiary-style architecture shoe-horned into downtown Livermore's last remaining piece of open space. The final mutation is the L St. garage, a five-level, graceless cement mass adjacent to Eden Housing.
Marchand deserves full credit for his brainchildren. As the “Creator of Unintelligent Design” in Livermore and the father of urbanization, insufficient parking, future urban heat islands, cement vistas, and over-crowding, Marchand continues to destroy the once charming appeal of Livermore.
Marchand justifies overdevelopment based on unsound RHNA numbers and a non-existent Valley Link integrated rail system. Marchand argues Eden Housing tenants will have fewer cars and will use public transportation or walk to work. Most adults in apartments own cars or trucks, as will their significant others, teenage children and out-of-town guests, which leads to more congestion – not less. Stop the damage – don’t vote for Marchand in November.