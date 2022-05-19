Marcus Libkind, Livermore
I have lived in Livermore since 1975 and seen many changes. Starting with the plan to build a 2000-seat theater on the old Lucky site, and now with the Eden Project, there has been more discord between the citizens of Livermore and the City Council than ever before. At the heart of the discord is that the Council seems to have forgotten who they are representing.
The Eden Project is a prime example of what is wrong with the Livermore City Council. The Council did not earnestly look at alternatives to the Eden Project in the heart of Livermore on the old Lucky site. The Council had the opportunity to consider alternative sites that would have preserved the center of downtown Livermore for development that would benefit all of Livermore’s residents – maximize the health and prosperity of Livermore.
The Eden Project was pushed through without consideration of alternative sites that would have provided more units of housing and “all the required parking,” and left the old Lucky site in downtown Livermore for development that would benefit all the citizens of Livermore. In particular, the Council could have considered the lands on the north side of Railroad Avenue that abuts the old Lucky site. The old Nob Hill shopping center on South Livermore is another ideal site – large, underutilized, and deteriorating.
The way to unite the citizens of Livermore behind a common vision for the downtown and affordable housing is to replace the City Council with those with a fresh view of what can be done and who want to see the optimal allocation of our resources. With a new Council, there is hope for a vote by the citizens to clearly see what they desire for the future of our downtown.
To do that, you need to elect Mony Nop Mayor. He’s a fresh voice who will look at all the possibilities and work to maximize the health and prosperity of Livermore. His opposition, Marchand, is a confederate of the current Council and will not give you the opportunity for the changes you deserve – it will be business as usual. I urge you to vote for Mony Nop for Mayor, ask your friends to do the same, and create an atmosphere for unity within Livermore.