Alan Marling, Livermore
If you’re angry or fearful about the recent SCOTUS rulings, your feelings are justified. I suggest channeling that emotion into positive action.
Should you want a recommendation of what to do, look into Indivisible. They have a local chapter in Livermore Indivisible. Please join them this Sunday, July 10, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Big Trees Park, 5470 Kathy Way. You can also find them online at:
Indivisible has groups across the nation, and together they have a plan to meet this moment.