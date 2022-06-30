Terry Givens, Livermore
I am so tired of reading in this newspaper and the small group of people keep sending in letters stating that the current City Council does not listen to them. They state that our current City Council has turned a deaf ear, that they can no longer be trusted and are unanimously and irrationally stubborn.
The new group Save Livermore Downtown which is funded by the same group of downtown dissidents and the various other groups that have been created by these same people. Are about to run, endorse, have this newspaper’s editor promote and provide all the positive newspaper articles and flyers a couple new candidates.
They will tell us that these new candidates will listen to the citizens. That they have our best interest in mind. That these two new candidates can walk on water and chew gum at the same time.
Now what will these two new candidates have in common with the present City Council members? First all the present City Council members were endorsed by this newspaper. At one time each received the recommendation of this newspaper’s editor. They were benefactors of hundreds of thousands of dollars spent to get them elected. We were told that our current council members would listen to us and had our best interests at heart. In fact, some of our current council members replaced previous sitting council members who failed to bow to this small group of well-financed people. Those past council members were once the recipients of this group’s endorsement.
So, whom am I to believe what is best for our city? The soon to be new candidates, or last election candidates or the election before candidates that or the election before that. Close to 16 years we have been told who to vote for and why.
So, when will this newspaper and that small group of people learn that the people that they have been endorsing and then calling for their removal for years were/are indeed listening to the vast majority of the citizens just not to them?