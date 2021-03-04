William Beiriger, Livermore
Solar cells and wind generators don’t last forever and will have to be replaced and modernized.
We have seen how the fast-turning wind generators have been replaced with upgraded generators that turn much slower, so as not to kill as many birds of prey, as the old versions did. Solar cells don’t last forever and must be replaced, creating a lot of waste. This means that all of these solar panels at our schools will need to be replaced in the future. This will mean more money outlay to replace them, and then the old panels will go to landfills.
The production of solar cells requires a lot of energy and utilizes toxic chemicals. The green waste programs ask everyone to recycle their plastic waste, but the scavenger companies don’t want many of the waste plastics, because they have no place to store them. It is also not cost effective to reprocess them.
All of this plastic waste is given a number inside a triangle, so we can spend time washing the containers before we dispose of them, thereby wasting a lot of much-needed water just to have the scavenger companies dump them into landfills.
Below is a web address for a study by the Manhattan Institute on how much waste wind generators and solar cells will create in the long run. It also presents facts on how much waste is created by electric car batteries and the cost of producing those batteries. Visit
Think before we approve the large, solar voltaic site for North Livermore. It’s also time our California governor reconsiders making all cars electric.