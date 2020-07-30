Our country is fighting an invisible but ruthless enemy, a lethal virus that has invaded our shores and that threatens to kill a million or more of our citizens. Already, in America, it has claimed more deaths than in all our wars since World War II. This virus poses an existential threat to us, to our society, to our country, and to all the freedoms we hold dear.
How can we fight this virus? We have one potential advantage. The virus advances by person-to-person transmission. If this chain is broken, the virus loses; if not, we face a disaster like none we have experienced for generations.
Total isolation assures victory but is not practical. We have to mingle with others. Therefore, we should take all reasonable measures to interrupt the transmission chain. We can do this by practicing social distancing and by using a face mask whenever we have to be close to others. A face mask affords some protection against being infected by others; but much more importantly, it is effective at controlling the wearer’s ability to infect others who may be around. It protects the wearer from becoming an inadvertent spreader.
To use or not to use a mask is a personal decision. To those who use masks, I say thank you for your help against this enemy. You are fighting for our country and its freedoms; you are a true patriot. For those who deride using masks, you are aiding and abetting the enemy; we have a term for such behavior – the “T” word.