David Rounds, Livermore
A lot has been written about why the two utility-scale solar projects planned for North Livermore are problematic.
The EIR’s are both deficient and gloss over the need to mitigate for wildlife, ground water, habitat and the scenic qualities of North Livermore. The plans are inconsistent with Measure D protections for agriculture and open space and the Williamson Act that protects farmlands. Local organizations like Friends of the Vineyards and Open Space, the Friends of Livermore, the local chapter of the Sierra Club and the Tri-Valley Conservancy, that have been committed to the quality of life in the Tri-Valley for years, question the wisdom of developing utility scale solar without having a solar policy in place first.
What has not been discussed much is that these two projects will also be visual abominations. Combined, there will be up to 350,000 solar panels covering 480 acres of prime farmland. Total acreage, including roads, landscaping and protection for the creek that runs through the area will (be) as much as 650 acres, which is a little more than a square mile. How does that compare to other, well known, features in the county?
Lake Del Valle is also one square mile, as is the Livermore Airport. This project would cover 60% of the land area of LLNL and 80% of Sycamore Grove Park. The projects are eight times larger than the surface of the lake at Shadow Cliffs park.
Looking a little further from home, these projects would cover almost two-thirds of Golden Gate Park in San Francisco and five Oakland Coliseum Complexes. And of course, the required football field comparison - you would need the area of 500 football fields to equal the land encumbered by these two utility-scale solar projects.
Generating clean energy is critical for California and climate change is an existential threat for all of us, but there is a reason that most utility-scale solar is built in very rural, isolated parts of California. Tell the county supervisors that, while you support clean energy, nothing this big should be built on some of the last open farmland in Alameda County. Not when there are disaggregate solar opportunities in the county, with energy potential that would dwarf that of these projects, that should be developed first.
Above all, the county must develop a comprehensive, least impact, solar policy before, and not after, building two huge, utility-scale solar projects on protected agricultural lands.