Hugh Sprunt, Dublin  

On Sept. 8, at about 5:41 a.m., our home in east Dublin experienced its 6th or 7th power outage since March 2022 (and the second outage in two days!). This time the power was out for 117 minutes. Many of our recent outages have been for about two hours, though they have ranged from a few minutes to several hours. Typically, about 5000 other people in our area lost power per PG&E during these outages.