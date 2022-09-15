On Sept. 8, at about 5:41 a.m., our home in east Dublin experienced its 6th or 7th power outage since March 2022 (and the second outage in two days!). This time the power was out for 117 minutes. Many of our recent outages have been for about two hours, though they have ranged from a few minutes to several hours. Typically, about 5000 other people in our area lost power per PG&E during these outages.
Per our conversations with PGE, these outages have been triggered by sensors that detect when an above-ground power line in our area has been touched, automatically shutting off the power (even though the electric lines in our subdivision and those nearby are all buried).
Strangely, the PG&E automatic message for today’s blackout claimed it was due to “weather” even though the wind was well under one mile per hour when we lost power and the outside temperature was about 66 degrees F. FWIW, clearly electric loads were relatively low when our power was lost this morning just before 6 AM.
It appears to me that the PG&E sensor system must be triggered repeatedly without a valid cause. I would dearly like to hear an official factual explanation that makes sense!
Given our outage experiences in the last 6-7 months, it looks as if we are headed toward a third world electric utility system. If I am correct, this is terrifying!