Alan Marling, Livermore

Shame on Assemblymember Bauer-Kahan and Senator Glazer for rubber-stamping a new CA Utility Tax. Though it would add $400 to $1,500 per year to our bills, the cost to our long-term safety will be even greater. It would penalize those trying to conserve power, discourage rooftop solar, and incentivize utility companies to build more high-voltage power lines that start fires and incinerate Californians and their homes. The way forward must include distributed energy, with rooftop solar, more local energy production, less energy waste, and microgrids. Continuing to give power to PG&E and other corporations guilty of criminal neglect and manslaughter will accelerate us into apocalypse.