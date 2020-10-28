Patricia Sande, Pleasanton
If the fine citizens of Pleasanton want a hard-working, honest council member who actually listens to the concerns of her constituents, they need to look no further than Valerie Arkin.
Imagine my surprise several years ago when, facing an important issue with the PUSD, I emailed the entire school board, and Valerie was one of only two people who actually took the time to write back! It was obvious she had read my lengthy email and had many thoughtful comments.
Since then, I have only continued to be impressed with her dedication and hard work. She is a person who truly wants the best for the community. Another notable thing about Valerie is she is not afraid to listen to opposing views, which is something that is sorely needed in these turbulent times.
Pleasanton will be better for it if Valerie Arkin is elected to city council.