David Pascualy, Pleasanton
Pleasanton is at a crossroads - shift to the dense urbanized style of Walnut Creek or try to keep the small-town feel of Pleasanton?
That is the choice we have this election, between candidates supported by the developers and chamber of commerce forces and those not accepting money from developers. Vote carefully, you might regret getting Walnut Creek (advocated by some on the Downtown Task Force).
We need Valerie Arkin on the city council. She did a great job on the school board, and now she can represent Pleasanton residents on the city council.