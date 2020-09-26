Rita Prieto-Galvin, Pleasanton
I have known Valerie Arkin for over 15 years while we raised our children in Pleasanton schools.
Valerie brings 12 years of dedicated service on the Pleasanton School Board, where she was instrumental in working through the management and budgetary issues impacting our schools during the last recession. Valerie has always been diligent in gathering relevant information and meeting with people before reaching a decision. She is passionate about serving and would be an excellent advocate of the Pleasanton community.
Please join me in voting for Valerie Arkin for City Council.