Sandy Yamaoda, Pleasanton
I support Valerie and Nancy for city council, because they bring a lot of shared experience working with the city and the Pleasanton School District.
Like Karla Brown, they will make smart balanced growth decisions because growth affects traffic, schools and our scenic hills. Moreover, they are not accepting donations from builders and developers. Thousands of dollars of donations from Ponderosa Home Builder is going into the Chamber of Commerce BACPAC, a builder and developer dominated political action group. This is then funneled to many pro-development candidates who are endorsed by the Chamber BACPAC group.
Vote for Karla Brown for mayor and Valerie Arkin and Nancy Allen for city council.
A Civil Choice for Karla, Nancy, Valerie George Bowen, Pleasanton.
My dad was a WWII Marine veteran who raised me to be respectful, honest and civil.
He’s gone now, but the lessons remain. I’ll apply those lessons in this letter. All comments are my opinion, and facts are accurate to the best of my knowledge.
I’ve often disagreed with Mayor Thorne on land use, but Jerry came to my Marine son’s deployment homecoming. I will always be grateful to Jerry for that.
Our council and mayoral candidates differ dramatically on their views for the development of East Pleasanton. Major landowners have for years planned to get the city to allow them to build what would be the largest residential development in our history.
One plan being pursued right now is for 1,900 homes to be built, with 500 affordable by design. What would the impact be on you given our precarious clean water supply, traffic, and over-crowded schools?
I respect the work of our chamber of commerce for local businesses, but it is also the face of influence for developers and others making money on development in town. The chamber strongly supports East Side development, Jerry Pentin, Jack Balch and Randy Brown.
Karla Brown, Nancy Allen and Valerie Arkin are not accepting developer donations. I see them fully committed to seeking out and supporting what is important to you, the resident and small business owner. They are for growth only if infrastructure supports it.
These women have won my vote.