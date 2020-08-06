A recent letter claimed that Valley Link is the only transit project in our area that would remove thousands of cars from the roads. Nothing could be further from the truth. It is not the only option, nor is it the best option.
It’s not even a transportation project. It’s a political plan to spend tax money in the Tri-Valley.
AB758, the bill that created the Valley Link Joint Powers Agreement, specifically declared the money could only be spent in the Tri-Valley. This allowed the board of directors to ignore better and cheaper projects. It is a tax-spending project to aid and encourage development along I-580.
Most of the new residents and office workers will show up on I-580 during commute times.
Of the projected 26,000 to 28,000 riders by 2040, only 13,800 would be new riders who would otherwise not have a transit alternative.
Since Valley Link would make the same stops in San Joaquin as the Alameda Commuter Express (except for Stockton, until phase 2) it is nothing more than a way to siphon off the paltry ACE ridership bound for BART by duplicating and delaying ACE modernization.
A modern ACE with a BART transfer-only station in Fremont would benefit all trips to, through and from the Tri-Valley area, including those same BART riders.
The projected growth in I-580 trips (including 8,000 trucks) is more than five times the projected Valley Link ridership.
The Tri-Valley solution to traffic congestion, enhanced mobility and fighting climate change is the Altamont Corridor Vision: https://acerail.com/altamont-corridor-vision/. The State Rail Plan has 125 mph double-deck ACE trains as the southern leg of Mega-Regional rail service. This would provide 180,000 to 240,000 ridership capacity and one-hour express travel times to
Bay Area cities, something that no Valley Link/BART line could do.
Do we use transportation dollars for economic development for Tracy and Dublin, and along I-580, that benefits developers and pro-growth city officials at the cost of more congestion and pollution like the past 50 years? Or, do we contribute to a modern passenger rail network that would reach out at 125 mph to Sacramento, Merced HSR, San Jose HSR, Silicon Valley, mid-Peninsula, Oakland and beyond by simply going to the local train station?
Tri-Valley folks should learn about all the options, not just what developers and politicians are pushing. San Joaquin doesn't vote their portion until 2022. We have time to do it right.