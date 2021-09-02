Bill Stevens, Livermore
Years ago, I built a raised garden about 15 x 4 x 30. The garden was raised high enough so there would be no more backbreaking gardening. It was backbreaking to build it though. Due to the drought, we only planted half a garden this year, zucchini, squash, heirloom tomato, cucumbers and peppers. We were trying to save water. We have not harvested any tomatoes; the green ones have disappeared. We just found an 18-inch zucchini with a third of it hogged out like a quarter moon, still on the stalk. There are no remnant pieces of tomato or zucchini anywhere.
I read an article about some botanists trying to save desert plants due to the 22-year drought. They went out onto perennial dried lakebeds (playas) in the desert east of Death Valley to collect seeds for storage. The biologists noticed a lot of scrapes and holes dug in the ground. The animals were trying to find water.
I believe the half-garden only saved about a quarter of the water compared to a full-raised garden.
When you water half a garden, the water seeps down and outwards. You lose the water that migrates outwards, it evaporates. So, you only get half the veggies and only save a quarter of the water.
Critters are thirsty and likely dying of thirst due to the drought. The zucchini and tomatoes are providing critters with sustenance and water. I am now putting a pan of water out every night. The pan has to be no more than 2-inches high; lizards will drown (I know from experience). It has to be changed every night, or the water will go foul.
And maybe we can harvest more zucchini and tomatoes and help the critters.