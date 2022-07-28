Richard Langlois, Livermore
The current Livermore City Council and City Staff appear to believe that “only they know what is best for Livermore”, and that “only they know what is legal in pursuing these goals”. Livermore Officials sued their own citizens over an election related issue in 2019. The California Supreme Court recently rejected the Cities legal position on the Garaventa Hill project. Now Livermore City Officials are attempting to nullify the election rights of 8000 of their own citizens by refusing to act on their petition. The Courts, not individual Livermore Staff members, should make the decision about the legality of this petition. We have seen enough of local extremist groups attacking democracy by interfering in elections. I hope Livermore Officials do not continue to follow this path.