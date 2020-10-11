Kunal Khaware, Dublin
We are Kunal Khaware, a youth commissioner in Dublin, and Annie Koruga, an organizer in Fremont who met Vinnie (Bacon) in 2018 while organizing for the midterms.
We wanted to let everyone know that the youth support Vinnie Bacon for supervisor! We’ve both seen how hard Vinnie works to engage with constituents, both as an elected and while campaigning. He knocks on voters' doors and is eager to listen to any concerns. Vinnie has policies that put the community first.
He’s truly a clean-money candidate, meaning he’s only beholden to us - the constituents! He started the trend of refusing developer money in 2008, well before anyone else. He’s not afraid to start a trend.
He represents the need for affordable housing, smart regional planning, and environmentalism. Vinnie entered politics as part of the Sierra Club, protecting open-space from rampant development. He is a strong proponent of the Bay Area Green New Deal, making him the candidate to vote for.
Overall, Vinnie is an incredible candidate and a phenomenal person. We hope you vote for him!