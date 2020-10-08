Johnna Thompson, Livermore
I'm voting for Vinnie Bacon for Alameda County Supervisor on Nov. 3.
In its endorsement of Vinnie before the March primary election, the East Bay Times said, "During his two terms on the Fremont City Council, Bacon has proved himself to be an independent thinker ... A software developer with master's degrees in transportation engineering and city planning, Bacon has been outspoken and spot on about the need to rethink regional planning for the Bay Area. Rather than spend billions on new roads and transit systems to get workers to the Silicon Valley, the region should first incentivize businesses to locate near areas with adequate housing.”
Vinnie strongly supports renewable energy, but, like me, he opposes the industrial-scale solar projects that have been proposed to be built on agricultural land in north Livermore. These projects threaten Measure D, passed by Alameda County voters in 2000 to protect agricultural land. Vinnie believes we need renewable energy and open space.
Vinnie does not accept money from corporations, lobbyists, or developers. This means that he is independent of undue influence from deep-pocketed corporate or developer campaign contributors. He will represent us with vision and integrity.
Please join me in voting for Vinnie Bacon for Alameda County Supervisor.