Donna Cabanne, Livermore
Do you want to preserve open space from sprawl and over-development?
Then vote for Vinnie Bacon for Alameda County Supervisor, District 1. Environmentalists and conservationists trust Vinnie to protect open space, parks, and agricultural land. This is why Vinnie has been endorsed by the Sierra Club, the League of Conservation Voters of the East Bay, and 350 Bay Area Action.
His opponent has taken $240,000 from special interests, including Tripointe Homes, Ponderosa Homes, Trumark Homes, Citation Homes, Shea Properties and Award Homes. Why are so many developers putting so much money to help Haubert?
Vinnie Bacon has the best education and experience. He earned a Masters of transportation engineering and a Masters of city planning from UC Berkeley. He has served as a Fremont City Councilmember since 2012 and has over 20 years of high-tech management experience. He is a 30-year resident of Alameda County.
The choice is clear. If you want a supervisor who will protect our resources and who is not influenced by special interests, then vote for Vinnie Bacon. Vote early and vote for Vinnie.