Richard Ryon, Livermore
I became aware of Vinnie Bacon when he opposed the industrial-scale solar energy project in agriculturally zoned North Livermore. After reviewing his campaign website, I have concluded that he is the best candidate to succeed retiring Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty. It is refreshing to see a candidate with clear, concise, and detailed positions on issues facing Alameda County.
For example, on North Livermore industrial solar: “We should be focusing on infill solar projects that allow us to generate clean, renewable energy without taking away open space. We shouldn’t have to destroy part of the environment in order to save it.”
On affordable housing: “We must do everything we can to invest in affordable housing, especially affordable housing near transit and job centers. On the Fremont City Council, I’m proud that I have voted for every affordable-housing project brought before us.”
On traffic and safety: “As a bike and transit commuter, I have a personal stake in ensuring that our transit systems are accessible and well-funded, and our roadways are safely shared by all users.”
On money in politics: “Money talks in politics, but I’ve charted a different path: I don’t take corporate PAC money. Instead, I listen to everyone and do what I think is right. From my first election to now, I have consistently taken a clean money pledge. I will not accept money from any developer or special interest. I’m always open to good ideas, but leave the checkbook at home.”
On the environment: “I’m proud to be the pro-environment candidate in this election. As the only candidate endorsed by the Sierra Club, I believe that Southern Alameda County can do a lot more to be an environmental leader. First, the urgency of the climate crisis requires us to stop endless sprawl and prioritize (affordable) development near transit and job centers. Reducing traffic and commute times while encouraging bike and transit use is a central way the County government can improve quality of life and address what might be the most pressing issue of our day.”
Bacon’s website has more details on these and other issues, as well as information on his background and experience. I like what I see. I think all who support open space and environmentally sound development should vote for him, too.